LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,031 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,796. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

