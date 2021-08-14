LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 172.4% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 167,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,201. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05.

