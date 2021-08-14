LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.04. 12,768,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,915,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.