LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 157 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperimus Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 91.0% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.11. 526,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,614. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

