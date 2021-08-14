LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 330 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

