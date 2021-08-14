Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 777,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,838. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 35.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

