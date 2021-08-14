Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $813,238.48 and approximately $140.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.20 or 0.06933780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.01471876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00386949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00146866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00573924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00351881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00306018 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

