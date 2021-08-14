Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

