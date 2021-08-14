Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $419.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LCUT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $281,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

