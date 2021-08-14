Linear Hits Market Capitalization of $207.30 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $207.30 million and approximately $103.78 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.00879462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00102112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044176 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,985,495,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.