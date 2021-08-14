LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $20.00 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $34,703.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00071336 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

