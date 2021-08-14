Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $45,625.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $375.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.10. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

