Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 8,402 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $604,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,135,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

IEUR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 321,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,093. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.17.

