Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 6,185 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUD. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUD shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

AUD stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Audacy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

