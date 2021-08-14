Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 6,900 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 135.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,363,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.