Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

