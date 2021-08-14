Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $788.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $805.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $719.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.