Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after purchasing an additional 648,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

