Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases Shares of 869 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $275.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,511 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

