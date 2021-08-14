Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 467 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

USIG stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.69. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

