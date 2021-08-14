Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 8 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $47,976,230 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,537.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,537.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,421.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.