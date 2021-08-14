Loews Co. (NYSE:L) CFO David B. Edelson Sells 12,863 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65.

Get Loews alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Loews by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 139,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 127,669 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Loews by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.