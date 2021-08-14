Lotto Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.55 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $38.55 million and $213,737.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.13 or 0.00386834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Lotto

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

