Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.75. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.97.

LUG stock opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 43.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

