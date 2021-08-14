Lympo (LYM) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $275,567.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

