MAI Capital Management Buys 119 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Shares of DG stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

