MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

