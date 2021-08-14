MAI Capital Management Sells 6,686 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE WES opened at $19.68 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.