Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 73,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

