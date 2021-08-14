Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.88. 3,175,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,462. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.09. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 932,891 shares worth $104,286,048. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.