Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 405 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,388.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $1,426,721.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,600,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $41.84. 1,980,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,999. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.26. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

