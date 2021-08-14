Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 562 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

