Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%.

MLVF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.