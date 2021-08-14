Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MFC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.65.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

