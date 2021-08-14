Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $53.63. Approximately 3,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,304,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
