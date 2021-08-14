Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $53.63. Approximately 3,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,304,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

