Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $198.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.