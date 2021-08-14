Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 4,050 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 65,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE SXT opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

