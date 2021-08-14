Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Tesla by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Shares of TSLA opened at $717.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $325.33 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $660.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.