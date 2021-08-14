Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,852,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,751 shares of company stock valued at $21,365,139 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $485.21 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $495.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

