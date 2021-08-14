Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 11,668 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

