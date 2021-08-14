Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

