MASQ Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $273,300.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00136722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00154118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.74 or 0.99818251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00870708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,317,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

