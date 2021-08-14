Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $385.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MA. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $362.75 on Thursday. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.