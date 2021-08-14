Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director Jenai S. Wall Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MATX opened at $73.07 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 66.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $10,918,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 253.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

