Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. 2,279,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

