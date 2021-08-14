Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4,755.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 721.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

