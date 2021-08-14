Mattern Wealth Management LLC Takes $645,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after buying an additional 374,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after buying an additional 607,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.10. 8,902,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.