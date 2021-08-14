MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Stock Price Down 16.4%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) shares dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$3.26. Approximately 109,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 659% from the average daily volume of 14,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

MAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.83.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.70 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.45.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.