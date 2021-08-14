Maxcoin Market Capitalization Tops $493,318.19 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $493,318.19 and approximately $76.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 54.6% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.58 or 0.99914898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.14 or 0.01009827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00361467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.31 or 0.00426064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006586 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00079094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.