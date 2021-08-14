Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.
MMS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. 250,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.81.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.
In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
