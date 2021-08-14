Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

MMS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. 250,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

